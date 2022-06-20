Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $25.90 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

