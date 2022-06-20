Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $234.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.40. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.