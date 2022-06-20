Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $20,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMX opened at $38.48 on Monday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

