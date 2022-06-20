Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,972 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,029,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $181.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $216.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.40%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.