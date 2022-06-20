Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $420.38

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.38.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $249.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.61.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.