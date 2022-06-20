Brokerages Set Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) PT at $19.33

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTS shares. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.