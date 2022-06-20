Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $264.00

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:STE opened at $192.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.94. STERIS has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $5,573,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 6,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in STERIS by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

