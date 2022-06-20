Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

