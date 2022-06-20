Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

DHR stock opened at $238.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.47. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

