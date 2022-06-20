Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $221.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average of $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.