Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce stock opened at $163.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $576,444.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,650,944. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.