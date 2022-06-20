Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 9,302 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in PayPal by 5,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

