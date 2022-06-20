Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research firms have commented on BZZUY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($34.38) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.44) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

