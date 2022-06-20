BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of BWX Technologies worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

