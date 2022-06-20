Bytom Market Capitalization Hits $15.34 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Bytom has a total market cap of $15.34 million and $2.36 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,758,201,469 coins and its circulating supply is 1,556,396,113 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

