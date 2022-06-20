bZx Protocol (BZRX) Market Cap Tops $26.10 Million

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $378.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BZRX is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,338,831 coins. The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bZx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bZx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bZx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

