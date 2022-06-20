C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.72.
AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AI stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
