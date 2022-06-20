C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 26.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in C3.ai by 3.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 1.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

AI stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

