Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.79. 267,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,529. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.60 and a 200 day moving average of $470.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

