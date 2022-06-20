Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges

Carbon (CRBN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Carbon has a market cap of $502,872.45 and approximately $9,299.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,658,120 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

