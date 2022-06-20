Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$165.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJT. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$214.82.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$122.21 on Thursday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$115.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$163.76.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.7000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.54%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

