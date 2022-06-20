Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 315 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.02. 396,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.