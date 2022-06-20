Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.69. 6,113,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,894,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.