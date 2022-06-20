Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,091. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

