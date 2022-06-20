Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,944 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 2.2% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 277,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

