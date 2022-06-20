Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.64. 271,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,665. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.84. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

