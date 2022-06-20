Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.64. 271,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,665. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

