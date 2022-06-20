Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT Set at $90.00 by Compass Point

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) received a $90.00 target price from equities researchers at Compass Point in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Shares of CSR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $74.99 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Centerspace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.