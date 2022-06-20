Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) & Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) Head-To-Head Survey

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cerner has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cerner and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.76 billion 4.84 $555.60 million $1.99 47.70 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cerner and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 0 7 1 0 2.13 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.24%. Given Cerner’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 10.15% 22.86% 11.75% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cerner beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. The company also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, it offers a portfolio of clinical and financial healthcare information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, the company provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, application management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, and data-driven services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, free-standing reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

