China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
LFC opened at $8.03 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.