China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

LFC opened at $8.03 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

