Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $189.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.