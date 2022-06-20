Citigroup Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $43.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $55.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

