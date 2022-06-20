CloakCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $1,523.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011927 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,858,953 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

