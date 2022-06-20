Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.01%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,520 shares of company stock valued at $635,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.