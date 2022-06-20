CoinEx Token Market Cap Achieves $21.42 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and approximately $630,833.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

