Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

