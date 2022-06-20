Comparing Guild (NYSE:GHLD) & Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Guild and Ocwen Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ocwen Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Guild currently has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 55.30%. Ocwen Financial has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.53%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Guild.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Guild has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35% Ocwen Financial 6.30% 6.98% 0.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guild and Ocwen Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.58 billion 0.38 $283.77 million $5.39 1.84 Ocwen Financial $1.05 billion 0.20 $18.08 million $6.95 3.30

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Ocwen Financial. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocwen Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guild beats Ocwen Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

