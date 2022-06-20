Comparing WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WidePoint and Unisys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $87.34 million 0.23 $340,000.00 ($0.06) -39.17 Unisys $2.05 billion 0.37 -$448.50 million ($5.18) -2.19

WidePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

WidePoint has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WidePoint and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Unisys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unisys has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.48%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than WidePoint.

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint -0.72% -1.52% -0.86% Unisys -17.48% -36.72% 2.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of WidePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unisys beats WidePoint on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WidePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The C&I segment offers solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; PowerSuite, a packaged software tool used by enterprise IT to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and secure collaboration, and communications multi-platform environments; Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. In addition, the company provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. It serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

