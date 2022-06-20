Connectome (CNTM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $509,823.00

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $191,561.96 and approximately $509,823.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Connectome has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.90 or 1.00024539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00129522 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

