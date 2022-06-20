Contrasting Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Archer Aviation has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and Lilium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 12,790.19 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Archer Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Archer Aviation and Lilium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33

Archer Aviation presently has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 124.54%. Lilium has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 305.95%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Archer Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lilium beats Archer Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

