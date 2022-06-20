Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,405 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 114.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $319.93 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.24 and a 200-day moving average of $398.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

