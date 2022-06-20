Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.46.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

