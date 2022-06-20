Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.62 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

