Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 705,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $39.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

