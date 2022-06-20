Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000. AON makes up 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

NYSE:AON opened at $251.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.75. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

