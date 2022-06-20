Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

