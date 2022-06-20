Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

