Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,113 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,242 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up about 3.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 18.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $3,461,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 19.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Halliburton by 7.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 104.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,937,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,547,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

