Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 253 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Mosaic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

MOS opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

