Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $72.90 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

