Corsicana & Co. Buys Shares of 11,018 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE opened at $23.46 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

